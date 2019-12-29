Watch Elandon Roberts' awesome celebration after Tom Brady's historic TD pass

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning on the NFL's career passing touchdowns leaderboard by throwing to a linebacker.

Yes, you read that right.

Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts has played a bunch of snaps at fullback in recent weeks, and he was even featured in the passing attack during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. Roberts was in the backfield and ran out to the right, where Brady found him wide open. The veteran linebacker broke one tackle and outran all the Dolphins players in the area en route to the end zone. Brady, as of this writing, now has 540 career touchdown passes. He entered Sunday tied with Manning and five behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who was the first to break Manning's record in Week 15.

Check out Roberts' 38-yard touchdown in the video below:

Just a linebacker turned fullback catching passes, breaking tackles and scoring touchdowns. @Roberts_52 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/zVlXaLTsOb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019

The celebration was just as entertaining:

Roberts is the 77th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, extending the 42-year-old quarterback's own record. He's also just the second defensive player ever to tally a touchdown reception from Brady.

The second defensive player to catch a TD from Tom Brady (Vrabel) and sixth #Patriots player since 2000 to score a TD on his first career catch (Lengel, Dobson, Gronkowski, Ashworth, Vrabel). pic.twitter.com/eAWLxuLOFw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019

It was a much-needed score for the defending Super Bowl champs, who found themselves trailing 17-10 at the time. A win for the Patriots would clinch the No. 2 seed in next month's AFC playoffs.

