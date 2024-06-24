WATCH: Ekow Boye-Doe discusses first year with Chiefs on K-Nation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Kansas State Wildcat Ekow Boye-Doe has one year of professional football under his belt.

The current Kansas City Chief capped off his first year in the pro’s with a Super Bowl LVIII win, but he’d be the first to say his path to the league wasn’t always glamorous. He was undrafted out of college in 2023, and has gone back and forth between KC’s active roster and practice squad.

Boye-Doe joined K-Nation’s Caroline Soro in a one-on-one interview at his inaugural kids camp on Saturday to discuss his first year.

“Definitely a big transition coming from college to the NFL, especially playing in a great organization like the Chiefs,” Boye-doe said. “Definitely a big learning curve, but I was able to pick up on it pretty quickly and the rest is history.”

Boye-Doe is making his first NFL offseason count. In addition to hosting a kids camp, he’s been putting in the work himself at the Chiefs’ OTAs and minicamp this summer.

Both camps built confidence for the young cornerback, but so has having a few Chiefs veterans in his corner for the past several months.

“Guys like LJ Sneed when he was here, Trent McDuffie, really the whole group, Jaylen Watson, Josh, I could list all the guys in that room,” Boye-Doe said of which teammates he’s learned from the most so far. “Justin Reid, he’s probably the biggest one. He definitely was able to help me out and he kind of singled in on me during mini camp and training camp. He saw potential in me and that was really encouraging to me.”

The full interview with Boye-Doe aired in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

