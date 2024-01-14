How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique: TV channel and live stream for Africa Cup of Nations game today

Egypt take on Mozambique in their Africa Cup of Nations opener today.

Mohamed Salah and Co are among the perennial favourites for AFCON glory, having won the competition a record seven times including three in a row between 2006 and 2010.

They have not won any since then however, bested on penalties by Sadio Mane's Senegal in the 2021 final in Cameroon, having also been runners-up in Gabon in 2017 and then shockingly eliminated in the round of 16 on home soil by South Africa two years later.

Egypt will once again be among the leading contenders in Ivory Coast this time around, with a comfortable win expected in their first Group B outing at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in the capital Abidjan on Sunday evening.

With fellow heavyweights Ghana to come in a huge contest on Thursday, Rui Vitoria's side will be confident of seeing off minnows Mozambique, who have never been beyond the group stages of AFCON in four previous attempts and have qualified for the competition for the first time since 2010.

Where to watch Egypt vs Mozambique

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 4:55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to view the contest live online with the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport’s live match blog.