How to watch Egypt vs Ghana FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Both Egypt and Ghana are looking to kick on from disappointment in their opening fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah spared his side’s blushes against Mozambique with a last-gasp penalty on Sunday, while the Black Stars fell to a shock defeat at the hands of Cape Verde.

It was not the start either team would have wanted and puts major pressure on what is already a clash of two African heavyweights.

Here’s how to watch all the AFCON action tonight.

Where to watch Egypt vs Ghana

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

BBC Three will also offer free-to-air-coverage, which begins at 7:50pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch the action live as it happens online via the Sky Go app. The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with subscriptions) will offer a live stream service.

Live blog: Follow minute-by-minute updates from tonight's game with Standard Sport's live blog.