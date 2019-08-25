Eddy Pineiro earned a small victory when the Bears released Elliott Fry last weekend, and he was the winner again Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

As the starter-less Bears offense sputtered, the young kicker had a few opportunities to cement his role in the team without having to share the kicks with anyone else.

He stepped into the spotlight and delivered a 58-yard boot right down the middle in the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

58-yard FG is not a problem for #Bears Kicker Eddy Pineiro.



The Bears recently waived Kicker Elliott Fry, which means Pinerio is the only Kicker currently on the roster. pic.twitter.com/nfj9p3IN9z



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2019

One kick isn't going to win Pineiro the starting job, but that monster kick should go along way toward building the team's confidence in him.

The last time a #Bears kicker hit a field goal longer than 55 yards in a regular season game was Robbie Gould back in 2013 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he hit from 58. — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 25, 2019

Story continues

He still needs to maintain consistency through the rest of the preseason if he's going to be the kicker in Week 1, but the third preseason game went about as well as he could have hoped.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

WATCH: Eddy Pineiro nails 58-yard field goal in Bears preseason game vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago