How to watch Eastern Kentucky at Alabama on Saturday
There are just two more non-conference matchups for Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team before conference play begins on Jan. 6. The first of the two matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon from the confines of Coleman Coliseum when the Tide take on Eastern Kentucky.
Alabama is in desperate need of a win following its three-game losing streak against a trio of top-ten opponents.
The Crimson Tide are still searching for a complete game. Throughout the season, Alabama has not been able to play a consistent game on both ends of the floor and it has led to some of the early season struggles.
With the Colonels being an inferior opponent, the Tide needs to come out and flex their muscles to get a much-needed win.
Here is how you can catch all of the action on Saturday:
How to watch
Date: Dec. 23, 2023
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Eastern Kentucky Injury Report
Colonels’ guard Jackson Holt is out until early January with a knee injury.
Alabama Injury Report
Alabama enters Saturday’s matchup injury-free.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
G Leland Walker
F Isaiah Cozart
F Devontae Blanton
Alabama Players to Watch
G Rylan Griffen
F Grant Nelson
