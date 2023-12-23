How to watch Eastern Kentucky at Alabama on Saturday

There are just two more non-conference matchups for Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team before conference play begins on Jan. 6. The first of the two matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon from the confines of Coleman Coliseum when the Tide take on Eastern Kentucky.

Alabama is in desperate need of a win following its three-game losing streak against a trio of top-ten opponents.

The Crimson Tide are still searching for a complete game. Throughout the season, Alabama has not been able to play a consistent game on both ends of the floor and it has led to some of the early season struggles.

With the Colonels being an inferior opponent, the Tide needs to come out and flex their muscles to get a much-needed win.

Here is how you can catch all of the action on Saturday:

How to watch

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Date: Dec. 23, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Eastern Kentucky Injury Report

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Colonels’ guard Jackson Holt is out until early January with a knee injury.

Alabama Injury Report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama enters Saturday’s matchup injury-free.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

G Leland Walker

F Isaiah Cozart

F Devontae Blanton

Alabama Players to Watch

Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

G Aaron Estrada

G Rylan Griffen

F Grant Nelson

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire