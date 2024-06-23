Watch Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC

Elena Rybakina (left) won her first major at Wimbledon two years ago, while Katie Boulter (right) will be seeded at SW19 for the first time [Getty Images]

With Wimbledon fast approaching, the grass court season moves to Eastbourne this week, while qualifying for the third Grand Slam of the year gets under way at Roehampton.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina headlines the WTA tournament in East Sussex, which starts on Monday, 24 June, with British number one Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu back in action on home soil.

Raducanu faces fellow former US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Boulter takes on a qualifier in the first round, while Rybakina receives a bye.

Wimbledon qualifying takes place from 24-27 June, before the main draw a day later.

You can watch the action from both events across the BBC.

How can I watch Eastbourne on the BBC?

Monday, 24 June

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Tuesday, 25 June

13:00-16:45 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday, 26 June

13:00-16:45 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Thursday, 27 June

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 28 June

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 17:10-18:00)

Saturday, 29 June

12:15-14:10 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

How can I watch Wimbledon qualifying?

Monday, 24 June

11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-19:00)

Tuesday, 25 June

11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-16:00)

Wednesday, 26 June

11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-16:00)

Thursday, 27 June

11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app