Watch Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC
With Wimbledon fast approaching, the grass court season moves to Eastbourne this week, while qualifying for the third Grand Slam of the year gets under way at Roehampton.
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina headlines the WTA tournament in East Sussex, which starts on Monday, 24 June, with British number one Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu back in action on home soil.
Raducanu faces fellow former US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Boulter takes on a qualifier in the first round, while Rybakina receives a bye.
Wimbledon qualifying takes place from 24-27 June, before the main draw a day later.
You can watch the action from both events across the BBC.
How can I watch Eastbourne on the BBC?
Monday, 24 June
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Tuesday, 25 June
13:00-16:45 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 26 June
13:00-16:45 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 27 June
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 28 June
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 17:10-18:00)
Saturday, 29 June
12:15-14:10 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
How can I watch Wimbledon qualifying?
Monday, 24 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-19:00)
Tuesday, 25 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-16:00)
Wednesday, 26 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:00-16:00)
Thursday, 27 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app