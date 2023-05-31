Watch: Early in Seattle Seahawks career, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already scoring touchdowns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already finding the end zone at the start of his NFL career.

The former Ohio State wide receiver and No. 20 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft caught two touchdowns during a recent Seahawks practice in the organized team activities period.

In the Seahawks' Instagram post, Smith-Njigba was seen catching two passes on a go route and a short curl, respectively, before crossing the goal line for a score.

A great day to watch @jaxon_smith1 score some touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/D8IPddAIx2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 30, 2023

"A great day to watch (Smith-Njigba) score some touchdowns," the caption stated.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Smith-Njigba has +800 odds to win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookier of the Year award behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+250), Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (+500), Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (+600) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (+750).

In his three seasons at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba caught his fair share of touchdowns.

After securing his first collegiate touchdown against Nebraska in 2020, Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with nine touchdowns in 2021 along with 95 catches for 1,606 receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba was limited to five receptions in three games during the 2022 season with a hamstring injury.

Smith-Njigba is the third Ohio State receiver to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft in the past two years, joining New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

