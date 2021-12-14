What to Watch: Early National Signing Day

December 15th marks a very important day in the college football universe. It is the early signing period, where recruits in that year’s respective class can sign their National Letters of Intent, officially binding them with the school they committed to.

The Spartans coaching staff has done a really nice job piecing together their 2022 recruiting class, already holding 20 commitments. When the class is put together this well, it takes some of the drama out of signing day, but it definitely has not taken all the drama away.

Take a look at the prospects you need to look out for tomorrow, to find out their final decisions, and how the Spartans will fair in those decisions:

5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

The holy grail of this year’s recruiting class is 5-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin. Goodwin is someone who could come in and start from day one as a member of the Spartans offensive line as a freshman.

Goodwin is ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation and No. 2 offensive tackle according to 247Sports.

This is turning into a 3 team race between Kentucky (who he is currently committed to), Michigan State and Texas A&M. The Spartans have hosted Goodwin on 3 separate occasions, most recently this past weekend, and are widely considered the biggest threat to flip the 5-star from Kentucky.

MSU confidence meter: 50%. I believe this is a true 50/50 if the Spartans will land Goodwin or not. They have given the 5-star a lot to think about as he goes into decision mode. Kentucky is the slight favorite to hang on, and A&M is the dark horse.

4-star WR Armani Winfield

A recruit Spartan fans have gotten to know very well recently is 4-star wide receiver Armani Winfield. The former Texas commit hails from Lewisville, Texas, and has been a focal point of this recruiting class.

As of a week ago, the Spartans felt very good about flipping the WR into green and white, pulling him away from the lone star state, but a recent visit to Baylor and Texas reentering the picture has turned this into a dogfight to the finish line. There is no clear leader right now, and it will come down to his 5 pm signing time.

MSU confidence meter: 33%. I’m giving 33% to MSU, Baylor and Texas. From what once felt like an MSU lock, now feels like a complete toss-up.

4-star CB Caleb Coley

As many Spartan fans know, cornerback is a major position of need for the Spartans moving forward. Coley is someone who can come into East Lansing and make an immediate impact at the position.

The one-time Vanderbilt commit is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, and is rated as a 4-star and the No. 193 overall player in the country according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

MSU confidence meter: 99%. Now, I’m leaving that 1% for anything wonky to happen, because in recruiting weirder things have happened, but this looks to be wrapped up for Michigan State, and we are just waiting on an announcement.

3-star safety Malcolm Jones

This past weekend of official visits was a big one for Michigan State, hosting 3 major targets left on their board. Malcolm Jones was one of those remaining targets.

The Lee County, Georgia native was a longtime commit to Virginia Tech, where he was 100% locked into going until the firing of Justin Fuente opened the door for Michigan State to swoop in.

The Spartans are looking to add another piece to the back end of the defense, strengthening the defensive backs room.

MSU confidence meter: 99%. This would have been closer to 75%, but Jones has made it public that he has decommitted from Virginia Tech, almost ensuring his intentions to go to MSU.

3-star DE Zion Young

Zion Young is a prospect the Michigan State coaching staff identified early into the fall, and has pursued very hard in the last two months. Young has visited MSU twice, once for the Michigan game and an official visit on December 5th.

The onetime West Virginia commit is another defensive end that could help stabilize the position group. Young is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and plays at Westlake High School.

MSU confidence meter: 55%. This situation is a lot like Armani Winfield’s, a week ago I would have been at 90%, but a visit to Missouri this past weekend alongside an offer from Florida could shake things up. I still feel the Spartans lead, but we will have to see if he makes a decision tomorrow.

4-star RB Damari Alston

Michigan State hosted the 4-star Auburn running back commit this past weekend on an official visit. The Spartans have been trying to chip away at Alston for some time, and finally got him on a visit.

Although the visit reportedly went well, it appears Alston is staying locked in with the Auburn Tigers.

MSU confidence meter: 1%. As I’ve said multiple times, National Signing Day has had some crazy things happen on it, and while it appears the Spartans are on life support in this recruitment, crazier things have happened. Don’t hold your breath though.

All 20 MSU commits

In terms of Michigan State’s current commits, it is a fairly stress-free signing day. It appears all 5 4-star prospects are locked in and ready to sign, as well as the majority of the three-star commits.

Of the 20 commits, Shannon Blair and Ade Willie appear to be the only possible flight risks. While nothing seems imminent, and it may not happen, there is a small possibility one or both of these kids decide to go elsewhere.

Overall, I expect a smooth signing day with Michigan State’s commitments, so sit back and enjoy watching these future Spartans make it official.

