Watch: Eagles’ WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside leaps over Jets’ DB for 42-yard catch and run TD
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's 42-yard TD is his longest reception in an Eagles uniform, preseason or regular season. His 57 receiving yards are his most since he went 8 catches and 104 yards in third preseason game vs. BAL in 2019.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 28, 2021
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was clearly on the roster bubble and a player to watch during Friday night’s preseason finale against the Jets.
What a way to close out the half!#PHIvsNYJ | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: NBC10 pic.twitter.com/HQPF1iaJzA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021
The former second-round pick has two catches for 57-yards and a touchdown reception over two Jets defenders. With Travis Fulgham essentially benched, Arcega-Whiteside may have secured his roster spot.
