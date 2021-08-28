Watch: Eagles’ WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside leaps over Jets’ DB for 42-yard catch and run TD

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was clearly on the roster bubble and a player to watch during Friday night’s preseason finale against the Jets.

The former second-round pick has two catches for 57-yards and a touchdown reception over two Jets defenders. With Travis Fulgham essentially benched, Arcega-Whiteside may have secured his roster spot.

