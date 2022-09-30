Watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown talks Jalen Hurts, having fun under Sirianni, Vrabel being like Belichick

Philadelphia acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans on draft night, sending the 18th and 101st overall picks to Tennessee for one of the NFL’s top young wide receivers.

“I wanted my work to be appreciated. That’s pretty much it,” Brown said when he was introduced as an Eagle. “I’m one of the top guys in the league. I’m confident in how I play and what I bring to the table.”

Now a member of the 3-0 Eagles, the talented wide receiver is having fun, expecting a new child, and $100 million richer.

Brown was a guest on the latest episode of ‘The Crew’ with Josina Anderson, Terrell Owens, and Fred Smoot.

He discussed his time with Tennessee, his friendship with Jalen Hurts, and the difference between Mike Vrabel and Nick Sirianni.

Brown on difference between Philadelphia and Tennessee

Brown says he has had the most fun since entering the NFL.

Terrell Owens asked Brown about the difference between playing for Mike Vrabel and now Nick Sirianni, and he pulled no punches with his comparison.

The Eagles star said he respects the Titans head coach but compared him to Bill Belichick and the ‘Patriot Way’ when describing the difference in playing for Sirianni.

“I got a lot of respect for Vrabel, but he’s the Belichick way.” “Over here, he (Sirianni) lets us have fun and do what we do. Let us express our personality.”

Brown on Jalen Hurts

Brown discussed his connection with close friend and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brown says the early season success comes from the close bond and the mindset/approach with game planning. When talking about Hurts, Brown says that the quarterback doesn’t even have to call before showing up for dinner.

He talked about Hurts’ work ethic and desire to win and be great.

Brown on the nickname

Brown talked about Darius Slay giving the Eagles trio of wide receivers the Batman nickname, downplaying any talk of any controversy at the position.

Brown embraced the ‘Swole’ Batman monicker, breaking out the cape after his touchdown against the Commanders.

Brown on potential MLB Career

Baseball is Brown’s first love, and the San Diego Padres drafted him in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.

He considered becoming a two-sport athlete this offseason while still with the Titans.

