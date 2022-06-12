Watch: Eagles’ WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110m hurdles time in history at NYC Grand Prix
The Eagles love speed and one of their 2022 free agent signees just recorded one of the fastest times in 110M hurdles history.
Devon Allen bypassed an NFL career after some early success at Oregon to chase his Olympic dreams and he’s developed into one of the top hurdlers in this country’s deep history in the sport.
THE THIRD FASTEST TIME EVER! @DevonAllen13 of the @Eagles wins the men's 110m hurdles! @SNFonNBC
📺: @nbc and @peacockTV
💻 https://t.co/DBJg3Xp3aA pic.twitter.com/2RXud8cqR2
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) June 12, 2022
Allen clocked 12.84 seconds at Icahn Stadium at the NYC Grand Prix just days after challenging Darius Slay and any other Eagles player to a $10,000 race.
Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway finished in second place at 13.06.
It remains to be seen if Allen can develop into a natural wide receiver in the NFL, but the Eagles will certainly give the former Oregon star an opportunity to make a dent on special teams and in the return game.
