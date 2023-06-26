WATCH: Eagles WR Devon Allen runs the fourth-fastest 110M hurdle time in world this year
Devon Allen badly wants to play wide receiver in the NFL, but he’s always got a job waiting for USA track & field.
After returning to the track last spring, the Eagles wide receiver ran his fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles this year Saturday at the USATF NYC Grand Prix.
Pull up or tune in pic.twitter.com/IOyLYtUAio
— Devon Allen (@DevonAllen13) June 23, 2023
In the video courtesy of NBC Sports, Allen was clocked in 13.04 seconds — tied for the fourth-fastest in the world this year after finishing second behind Daniel Roberts, who had a 13.01.
