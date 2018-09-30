How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz returned to his starting slot last week for the first time since December 2017 after recovering from a torn ACL. Wentz led Philadelphia (2-1) to a 20-16 victory over the Colts, throwing for 255 yards and one touchdown.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions will take on the Tennessee Titans (2-1) who enter Week 4 after upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars in a touchdown-less game. The Titans 9-6 win was decided by one field goal.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.