How to watch Eagles vs. Jets: TV, live channel, start time, more

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to soar into the (pre)season.

After making a run to the postseason last year, Jalen Hurts and Co. are hoping for a revamped campaign heading into this season.

Before they can get there, though, the Eagles must show improvements in the preseason, which starts with a showdown against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the Eagles first preseason game?

The Eagles’ first preseason game will be against the Jets on Friday, Aug. 12. Philadelphia opens the action at home at Lincoln Financial Field.

What time is the Eagles first preseason game?

Kickoff time for Eagles-Jets is 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Eagles-Jets game on?

The Eagles-Jets game will air live on NBC 10. Radio listeners can tune in on 94WIP. For viewers in New York, the game will air live on WCBS and will be available to listen on ESPN 98.7 FM.

How to live stream Eagles vs. Jets online

There are three ways you can live stream the game online: NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and/or fuboTV (free trial).

Odds for the Eagles vs. Jets preseason game

Here’s how the game is predicted to turn out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Jets -1 (-110), Eagles +1 (-110)

Point total: Over/Under 36 (-110)

Moneyline: Jets -121, Eagles +100

What is the weather forecast for the Eagles vs. Jets game?

It’s looking like a good football Friday in Philadelphia. The high is expected to reach 85 degrees with clear skies at 65 degrees at night, according to The Weather Channel.

