How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders Week 10: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more

How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders still unbeaten on the season.

The 8-0 Birds are looking to host Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders as their mini-bye week comes to an end. The Commanders entered their Week 9 matchup on a three-game winning streak but fell to the Minnesota Vikings in a close 20-17 game on Sunday after letting a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia and Washington have battled on the field quite a few times over the course of the franchise's careers. The two teams have met each other 175 times (including one postseason game), with the Eagles winning 82 games and Washington winning 88. They have also tied five times. Now, the Eagles will look to add a W to their win column in this nationally televised divisional showdown.

So, with the Eagles looking for their ninth straight win, Monday's matchup is looking to be a good one. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ upcoming Week 10 matchup in Washington:

What time do the Eagles play in Week 10?

Kickoff between the Eagles and the Commanders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov.14, at Lincoln Financial Field.

What TV channel is the Eagles game on?

The Eagles-Commanders matchup will air live on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis) and Lisa Salters (sideline) will be on the call.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia for Eagles Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET, which you can stream online here or through the MyTeams app.

Eagles Postgame Live will begin on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

How to stream Eagles vs. Commanders live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Watch ESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Eagles vs. Commanders on the radio

You can listen to the Eagles game live on the radio on 94.1 WIP-FM.

Are the Eagles favorites against the Commanders?

The Eagles are currently 10-point favorites over the Commanders, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Eagles -10

Moneyline: Eagles -500, Commanders +375

Over/under: 44

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Commanders Week 10?

NBC Philadelphia forecasts the weather on Monday to be 47 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will head west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

