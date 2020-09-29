How to watch Eagles vs 49ers: TV channel, kick off time for Sunday Night Football

This week on Sunday Night Football features a match up between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are 2-1 after proving that they can perform despite having a significant part of their depth chart sidelined by injury. San Francisco beat the NY Giants 36-9 on Sunday. The 49ers put up 420 yards overall and held onto the ball for over 39 minutes. Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brandon Aiyuk scored his first NFL touchdown. However, TE Jordan Reed was hurt on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with MCL injury.

The Eagles are 0-2-1 after tying the Cincinnati Bengals 23-23 last Sunday. QB Carson Wentz, who signed a four-year $128 million dollar contract extension last summer, has the worst passer rating in the NFL right now at 63.9. While Wentz managed to throw a touchdown pass, he was 29-for-47 and 225 yards with two interceptions last Sunday. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is committed to keeping Wentz as the starting QB but even fans are questioning his decision making ability after the head coach opted to punt with just 19 seconds left in overtime rather than going for a first down to extend the drive.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers:

Where : Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara When : Sunday, October 4

: Sunday, October 4 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.

How to watch Eagles vs 49ers: TV channel, kick off time for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBCSports.com