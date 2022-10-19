Eagles trio set to release ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album

#Eagles getting ready for what Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are calling a “Philly Special Christmas” pic.twitter.com/46muooLpPB @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 19, 2022

The Eagles are undefeated, racing towards a postseason berth, and reportedly in the holiday spirit.

Howard Eskins is reporting that the trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will be releasing a holiday album titled, ‘Philly Special Christmas.’

You can go to PhillySpecialChristmas.com to get a notification on the album release.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire