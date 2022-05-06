Watch: Eagles trio of defenders ring the bell before 76ers home playoff game against the Heat
Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean ring the bell #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UMh2Nxfou1
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 6, 2022
Hours after landing in Philadelphia and getting accumulated to being with the Eagles, the newest members of the defense took in a playoff game.
Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean went from the NovaCare Complex to the Wells Fargo Center for game three between the 76ers and Miami Heat.
All three rang the bell before Philadelphia and Miami took the floor thanks to video courtesy of Eliot Shorr Parks.
Eagles invited 19 players to tryout during rookie minicamp
5 takeaways from 1st day of Eagles rookie minicamp
Eagles assign jersey numbers for their 2022 NFL draft class
