Watch: Eagles safety Rodney McLeod learns that tackling D.K. Metcalf is hard

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

Through Week 11, Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf had already put up 239 yards after the catch and 5.0 yards after the catch per reception, and he’s firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s most physical receivers. Against the Eagles on Monday night, it appeared that Philadelphia’s defensive game plan was to play man coverage against Seattle, which was their first bad idea.

Philadelphia’s second bad idea was to have safety Rodney McLeod, all 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds of him, face up against Metcalf early in the first quarter and try to make this a physical intimidation thing. Metcalf, who runs in the 4.3s at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, wasn’t having it.

A helpful hint: Play more zone coverage against the Russell Wilson, and gang-tackle D.K. Metcalf whenever you can. That was not a good rep for McLeod, as he resembled Fred Sanford experiencing “The Big One” after that attempted tackle.

