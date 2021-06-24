Watch: Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith surprises his mother with a new house
DeVonta Smith glows whenever he talks about his mother, Christina Smith-Sylve, and the Heisman Trophy winner paid her back for all the tireless hours and dedication.
The Eagles No. 1 wideout took to Instagram on Thursday to show his mother’s emotional reaction to her new home.
Smith became the first wide receiver to win the prestigious award since Desmond Howard in 1991 and his drive to be the best started in Amite City, Louisiana, with his parents Kelvin Dickerson and Christina Smith-Sylve.
Christina is a social worker who earned her degree in social work from Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College in Baton Rouge and when she’s not working, there’s not a bigger fan of the all-world wide receiver.
As the No. 10 overall pick, Smith is slotted to earn $20,141,390 over the course of the deal, with a $12,008,284 signing bonus and a 2021 cap hit of $3,662,071.
Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2020 vs. 2021 offense
