WATCH: Eagles release epic hype video featuring seven new faces in Philly
The Eagles are back to chasing another Super Bowl after wrapping up the draft and the one rookie minicamp for 2023.
Philadelphia welcomed 16 new faces after drafting seven players and signing nine undrafted free agents.
The new faces in Philly#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/En9ZPEqpra
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2023
Howie Roseman received an A grade for his draft weekend.
Watch as Jon Dorenbos narrates this hype video that should get fans into a joyous uproar ahead of OTAs.
