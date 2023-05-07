WATCH: Eagles release epic hype video featuring seven new faces in Philly

The Eagles are back to chasing another Super Bowl after wrapping up the draft and the one rookie minicamp for 2023.

Philadelphia welcomed 16 new faces after drafting seven players and signing nine undrafted free agents.

Howie Roseman received an A grade for his draft weekend.

Watch as Jon Dorenbos narrates this hype video that should get fans into a joyous uproar ahead of OTAs.

More Eagles News and Notes!

2024 NFL Draft: Early compensatory pick projections for the Eagles Highlights of the Eagles 9 undrafted free agents What's next for the Eagles following the 2023 NFL draft Breakdown, analysis of the Eagles' 2023 undrafted free agent class Highlights, takeaways from Eagles first rookie minicamp practice

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire