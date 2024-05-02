WATCH: Eagles release epic hype video featuring nine new faces in Philly

The NFL draft is over, and the Eagles will unveil a nine-player class full of athletic and versatile playmakers on both sides of the football.

Philadelphia is back to chasing another Super Bowl after wrapping up the draft and the one rookie minicamp for 2023.

Philadelphia welcomed 16 new faces after drafting nine players and signing nine undrafted free agents.

Your opportunity, your MOMENT pic.twitter.com/KboE6Z4hl2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2024

Howie Roseman received an A grade for his draft weekend.

Watch this mini hype video that should get fans into a joyous uproar ahead of OTAs.

