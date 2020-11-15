Breaking News:

Watch: Eagles RB Boston Scott outruns the Giants defense for a 56-yard TD

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Boston Scott had enjoyed huge success against the New York Giants and the Eagles running back is continue his dominance, this time with a 56-yard touchdown run to get the Birds within four.

Scott’s personal dominance over the Giants continues and he scored his fifth career touchdown against the rival.

In Sunday’s matchup, Scott currently has three carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

