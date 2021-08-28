Watch: Eagles RB Boston Scott puts Jets J.T. Hassell on skates with a nasty juke move
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Go off then, @BostonScott2!#PHIvsNYJ | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: NBC10 pic.twitter.com/P7uerGCswt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021
Boston Scott was a favorite of Nick Sirianni’s before the final preseason matchup and this touchdown off a swing pass should solidify things.
After catching a pass in the flat, Scott shook off a Jamien Sherwood tackle and then juked safety J.T. Hassell out of his shoes on his way to a 49-yard touchdown.
Along with the starter Miles Sanders, Scott, and rookie Kenneth Gainwell should give Philadelphia a dynamic trio of running backs that can be true dual-threat weapons out of the backfield.
Related
Twitter reacted to Eagles' legend Jason Kelce running around MetLife Stadium during a thunderstorm
Former Eagles' RB Kerryon Johnson now a free agent after clearing waivers
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' 3rd-down woes; How they can improve
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni compares DeVonta Smith to Chargers star WR Keenan Allen