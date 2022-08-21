Watch: Eagles QB Reid Sinnett connects with WR Devon Allen for a 55-yard TD pass vs. Browns

Devon Allen entered Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Browns needing to make a huge impact, and the Olympic hurdler did just that late in the third quarter.

Allen was the recipient of a 55-yard bomb from quarterback Reid Sinnett that resulted in a touchdown to even things up 20-20 with 3:42 remaining in the quarter.

Allen was a speedster at Oregon before transitioning to track & field full time, and he’s looking to find a spot on the Eagles roster.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire