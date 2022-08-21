Watch: Eagles QB Reid Sinnett connects with WR Devon Allen for a 55-yard TD pass vs. Browns
OLYMPIC SPEED. @DevonAllen13 flies into the end zone!
📺: #PHIvsCLE on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/GH49hZ3d4L pic.twitter.com/pkTHZbyrHF
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022
Devon Allen entered Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Browns needing to make a huge impact, and the Olympic hurdler did just that late in the third quarter.
Allen was the recipient of a 55-yard bomb from quarterback Reid Sinnett that resulted in a touchdown to even things up 20-20 with 3:42 remaining in the quarter.
Allen was a speedster at Oregon before transitioning to track & field full time, and he’s looking to find a spot on the Eagles roster.
5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason matchup vs. the Browns
1 player from each Eagles position group to watch vs. Browns
5 Eagles with the most to prove against the Browns in Preseason Week 2
