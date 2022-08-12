Watch: Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts caps a perfect opening drive with a TD pass to Dallas Goedert

Jalen Hurts on the #Eagles' TD-scoring opening drive: 6 of 6 for 80 yards and a TD pass. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 12, 2022

The Eagles wanted a more refined Jalen Hurts in 2022, and his first series of the preseason was the closest thing to perfect a quarterback could be.

Hurts was 6-6 for 80-yards on the first drive of the preseason, capping things off with a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Hurts spread the ball around on that first drive, completing a pass to three different receivers. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has been inserted.

