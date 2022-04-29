Watch: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown hop on FaceTime to celebrate blockbuster trade
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown thought they’d be college teammates, but the quarterback chose Alabama, while the wide receiver accompanied DK Metcalf to Ole Miss.
After 3 years in the NFL, Brown, and Hurts are finally teammates after the Eagles traded two picks to the Titans for the wide receiver.
Let’s Do It Kinfolk!@1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/VRynCCymIH
— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 29, 2022
Shortly after Brown agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension in Philadelphia, he joined Hurts on a facetime call, where both players showed their excitement.
A physical wide receiver who can make plays at all three levels, Brown’s addition to the Eagles’ offense should open things up for DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and most importantly, Miles Sanders in the running game.
Jalen Hurts gets a player he’s already familiar with, and that should do wonders for his accuracy and decision-making in tight situations.
