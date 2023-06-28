WATCH: Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson list the top 5 pass rushers in NFL

Lane Johnson is the best right tackle in the NFL, and as the guy who absorbs the opposing team’s top pass rusher, he’s in a unique position to rank the top edge rushers in football.

During a recent visit to the Richard Sherman Podcast, the recently inducted Senior Bowl Hall of Famer, was asked who his top five pass rushers are in the NFL (Non Eagles), and he named some elite edge rushers, and guys who normally might fly under the radar.

Johnson also named Olivier Vernon and former Broncos great, Elvis Dumervil among the greats as well.

After posting back-to-back 16 sacks seasons, The Browns star is aiming for a 20 sack season.

Maxx Crosby

Crosby had 12.5 sacks last season, and has logged 37.5 over his first four seasons.

T.J. Watt

Only eight players have hit the 20 sack mark since 1990, with the most recent being the Pittsburgh Steelers star, who had 22.5 in 2021.

Micah Parsons

Parsons became the first defensive player in Cowboys history to earn All-Pro in each of his first two seasons.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Lawrence and Lane Johnson have had their share of intense battles.

Lawrence’s best season was 2017, when he had 14.5 sacks.

