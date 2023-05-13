WATCH: Eagles’ All-Pro QB Jalen Hurts earns his master’s degree from Oklahoma

Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts added another accomplishment to his growing resume, earning his master’s degree in human relations from Oklahoma University.

After graduating early from Alabama and losing a quarterback battle to Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma and nearly won a Heisman Trophy during his lone season in Norman.

Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 29 touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners. He also rushed for 1,079 yards and led OU to the College Football Playoff.

Hurts guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl this season after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.

