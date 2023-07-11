WATCH: Eagles’ All-Pro Jalen Hurts makes Justin Jefferson’s list of top 5 NFL quarterbacks

DeAndre Hopkins has a friend on the Jalen Hurts bandwagon, as Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the latest NFL player to put the Eagles star on their top-five list.

On an ambassador trip to Brazil, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked by Danilo Lacalle to list his top five quarterbacks in the League.

Hurts made the list over Jefferson’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Jefferson’s list was as follows:

🚨Top 5 Quarterbacks da NFL para o Justin Jefferson + cara mais difícil de enfrentar. pic.twitter.com/nc7FhYy0t8 — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) July 1, 2023

Hopkins and Jefferson aren’t the only players to mention Hurts this offseason, and it’s in line with the narrative for the All-Pro quarterback after he exploded for 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.7 QBR.

He added 760 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns as well.

