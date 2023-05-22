Watch: DeAndre Hopkins lists Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as a QB he’d love to play with

Based on this interview, DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly been seeking a trade, and the Philadelphia Eagles could be a team to watch.

While appearing on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Brandon Marshall asked the star wide receiver to name five quarterbacks he’d love to catch passes from.

Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts landed high on the list.

Hopkins isn’t the only player to mention Hurts this offseason, and it’s in line with the narrative for the All-Pro quarterback after he exploded for 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.7 QBR.

He added 760 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns as well.

More Eagles News and Notes!

NFL owners approve proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot Eagles-Ravens preseason opener rescheduled for August 12 Where do the Eagles rank in spending at each position? Eagles agree to terms with Nolan Smith on 4-year rookie deal PFF names Reed Blankenship as the Eagles 2023 breakout candidate

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire