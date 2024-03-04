WATCH: Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce announces his retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon, and the Eagles All-Pro center has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Following Philadelphia’s wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter reported that Kelce had expressed his plans to retire to teammates.

Kelce addressed his future during the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl media sessions, stating that he’d announce it in the coming weeks.

No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024

A sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2011, Kelce started and played in 193 games over his 13 seasons.

Jason Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four — Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson, and Jim Ringo — are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jason Kelce meets with the media to discuss his future. https://t.co/x1Zb6eJWBA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

Kelce made his first Pro Bowl in 2014 and has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in six of the past seven seasons.

Kelce’s announcement could be the first of several big moves and changes for the Eagles.

