Watch: Eagles players answer if DeVonta Smith can cover Darius Slay one-on-one
The debate has continued for a year now, and after the Eagles’ practice in Berea, teammates gave their opinion on whether DeVonta Smith can contain Darius Slay.
In case you were under a rock, this goes back to last year.
Before their Week 10 win over the Broncos in 2021, the star cornerback and star wide receiver discussed what would happen if they switched positions.
Smith said he’d “lock Slay up,” while the veteran cornerback believes he’s a jack of all trades on the football field.
Before Philadelphia’s trip to Denver, the two gave a preview of what the matchup would look like.
.@bigplay24slay picked a good week to get some offensive work in against @DeVontaSmith_6#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XLfFar5Nfq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2021
After his game-changing fumble recovery against the Broncos, Slay talked about his athleticism and how he would have dominated Smith if he had a quarterback.
.@bigplay24slay on his friendly rivalry with @DeVontaSmith_6 pic.twitter.com/paZ6F7uQXG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2021
Well, the Eagles’ social media team caught up to some of Smith and Slay’s teammates to get their reactions, and it was more comedy than accurate answers about the battle.
Team @bigplay24slay or Team @DeVontaSmith_6 ?#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/v3rQFpRxGv
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2022
The back and forth will likely continue into the regular season, giving a glimpse into the strong bonds and great character guys this unit has assembled.
Eagles news: 7 reasons for optimism after joint practices with the Browns
WATCH: Highlights from Eagles' two joint practices with the Browns
Eagles vs. Browns: How to watch, listen and stream preseason week 2
