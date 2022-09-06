How to watch Eagles at Lions Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Birds are back.

For their first test of the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Motor City for a date with the Detroit Lions.

After a busy offseason, the Eagles enter the season with high expectations. A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry will all make their Eagles debut, along with highly-touted rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

The Lions, meanwhile, are still in the midst of their rebuild. Quarterback Jared Goff will lead the team for the second straight year, while No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson joins the defensive line for his hometown team.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Eagles’ 2022 season opener:

When is the Eagles’ first game?

The Eagles will visit the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11.

What time is the Eagles vs. Lions Week 1 game?

Kickoff for Eagles-Lions is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Lions game on?

The game will air live on FOX. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter) will be on the call for FOX.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia for Eagles Pregame Live at 11:30 p.m. ET, which you can stream online here or through the MyTeams app.

Eagles Postgame Live will begin on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game, which is estimated to be around 4 p.m. ET.

How to stream Eagles vs. Lions live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Eagles vs. Lions on the radio

You can listen to Eagles games this season on 94WIP, which is available online here. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

Are the Eagles favorites against the Lions in Week 1?

Despite being on the road, the Eagles are favored against the Lions in Week 1. The two teams met in Detroit last year, with the Eagles winning convincingly, 44-6, on Halloween. Here are the full odds for Week 1, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Eagles -4

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -200, Lions +165

