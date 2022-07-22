WATCH: Eagles' Jordan Mailata puts on surprise mini-concert originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Mailata really is a one-man entertainment factory.

The Eagles' left tackle's incredible musical ability has been documented many times before, from his locker room tunes to his star turn on The Masked Singer, so this is hardly breaking news.

But uh... this dude can really freakin' sing.

MORE: Eagles reveal black alternate helmets for 2022

Mailata, who is due to report to training camp next week as the Eagles get the 2022 NFL season underway, spent his Thursday night hanging out at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion - and just happened to find his way to the stage ahead of Ne-Yo's set.

Seriously.

(Unrelated: Ne-Yo is still performing! In 2022!)

Here's a 50-second clip of Mailata performing Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours", via former Eagles OLB and current Eagles Director of Player Development Connor Barwin's Instagram story:

Despite his enormous size, I still do not understand how this man fits so much talent into one being. He's just built different.

Mailata also stopped to take a selfie with Philly radio legend Patty Jackson:

And Jackson later posted some front-row footage of the Eagles star belting out The Zutons' (and, more famously, Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson's) Valerie:

Unreal.

Mailata and the Eagles report to training camp at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 26.