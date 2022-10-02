Watch: Eagles’ Jason Kelce swaps jersey for Doug Pederson’s jacket

1
Adam Stites
·1 min read

Jersey swaps between opposing players are a pretty common sight after an NFL game. But what happens when a player wants to show love to an opposing coach?

After the Philadelphia Eagles got a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, center Jason Kelce offered his jersey to his former coach, Doug Pederson. The Jaguars head coach gave back the only thing he had: his rain jacket.

Pederson spent five seasons as head coach of the Eagles, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in February 2018. On Sunday, he received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd when he led the Jaguars on to the field.

After the loss, Pederson called the reception from Eagles fans “special.”

Last year, Kelce bothered Jaguars fans when he took a shot at the city for not caring about the team the way Philadelphia fans care about the Eagles. After a slow start Sunday that saw the Jaguars jump out to a 14-0 lead, the Eagles pulled away with 29 straight points.

Based on the way the Jaguars played in the rain Sunday, Pederson probably doesn’t want to be wearing a rain jacket again any time soon.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

Recommended Stories