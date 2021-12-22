WATCH: Eagles' Jalen Hurts throws weirdest interception of all-time
The Eagles' Week 15 matchup with Washington is already a wacky one, with a two-day postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a third-string quarterback starting opposite Jalen Hurts.
And then came the Birds' first drive of the game on Tuesday night down in South Philly.
On 3rd & 1 on the Eagles' side of the field Hurts faked a handoff and rolled to his right, where he found tight end Dallas Goedert wide open for a first down and then some. It was a perfectly-designed play.
And Hurts' throw was somehow intercepted.
Please watch this calamity, and prepare for your mind to be blown:
Doubt you've ever seen an interception like this. ðŸ˜³ @TheHumble_21 | #WashingtonFootball
ðŸ“º: #WASvsPHI on FOX
ðŸ“±: NFL App pic.twitter.com/BjTGjkAtS9
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
First off: CATCH THE BALL.
And then: WHAT?!?
Have you ever seen a more Tuesday Night Football-style interception in your entire life? Just absolute no rhyme or reason to that insanity.
And it's such a bummer for Hurts that a play he executed perfectly will count as an interception against him on the stat sheet.
Washington capitalized on the turnover and Antonio Gibson punched the ball in to give WFT a one-score lead early in South Philly. We probably won't see a wackier play the rest of the way - though, on Tuesday Night Football, you never know.
