Watch: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith work on deep passing connection
Just a little light work.@JalenHurts x @DeVontaSmith_6#KlutchFootball @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Z0nFmvjDx5
— Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) June 26, 2021
The Eagles are about a month away from the start of the 2021 training camp, but that hasn’t stopped two of their biggest stars from continuing to pay the rent.
In a video from Nicole Lynn, the Pres. of Football Ops. for Klutch Sports, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith can be seen working on their deep passing connection on a random Saturday in June.
Lynn helps run the Klutch Sports football division and is the agent for both Hurts and Smith.
Both players are above average when it comes to putting in the work and the chemistry built during these sessions should carry over into the regular season.
