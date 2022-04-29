Watch: Eagles’ A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts celebrate trade on FaceTime call

Shortly after news broke of the Tennessee Titans trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a few 2022 NFL draft picks, Brown and his good friend and Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, celebrated the move on a FaceTime call.

Hurts and Brown, who became close after the former tried to recruit the latter to Alabama years back, will now join forces in Philly after the trade that also led to the Ole Miss product landing a massive four-year, $100 million deal.

In a video shared by Hurts on social media, Brown and his buddy can be seen laughing it up and excited about the prospect of playing together. For Titans fans, this video is a tough pill to swallow.

With the No. 18 overall pick the Titans netted in the trade, the team picked wide receiver Treylon Burks, who will now be tasked with filling Brown’s enormous shoes.

Tennessee also received a second pick in the deal (No. 101 overall), which they then flipped along with the No. 26 overall pick in a trade with the New York Jets that returned pick Nos. 35, 69, and 163.

After selecting Burks, and after their pair of trades, the Titans now have nine selections remaining in the 2022 NFL draft, with one in the second round, as well as two apiece in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

