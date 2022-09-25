Watch: Eagles Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave sack Carson Wentz on back to back plays

Fletch showing no mercy on his former teammate. 👀#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UFGbsKMyaw — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) September 25, 2022

The Eagles know better than anybody that pressuring Carson Wentz early in games can lead to enormous dividends for the opposing defense.

Philadelphia is sending a message to their former No. 2 overall pick, as Fletcher Cox has two sacks, including a scenario where he and Javon Hargrave combined for back-to-back sacks on the Commanders quarterback.

Fletcher Cox has 1.5 sacks so far, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat have .5 sacks a piece, and Javon Hargrave has a sack as well, with Philadelphia dropping their former quarterback four times in the first quarter.

List

3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Commanders meet in Week 3

Antonio Gibson, Darius Slay

List

3 keys for Eagles offense vs. Commanders defense in Week 3

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Commanders: News and notes for Week 3

Related

Watch: Carson Wentz and Fletcher Cox reunite ahead of Eagles at Commanders Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey Eagles elevate WR Britain Covey to active roster for Week 3 at Commanders Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on blitzing and his thought process for pressuring QB's Haason Reddick among 3 listed on Eagles injury report ahead of matchup vs. Commanders

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire