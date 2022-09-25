Watch: Eagles Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave sack Carson Wentz on back to back plays

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles know better than anybody that pressuring Carson Wentz early in games can lead to enormous dividends for the opposing defense.

Philadelphia is sending a message to their former No. 2 overall pick, as Fletcher Cox has two sacks, including a scenario where he and Javon Hargrave combined for back-to-back sacks on the Commanders quarterback.

Fletcher Cox has 1.5 sacks so far, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat have .5 sacks a piece, and Javon Hargrave has a sack as well, with Philadelphia dropping their former quarterback four times in the first quarter.

