WATCH: Eagles fans mock Vikings' Skol chant on Monday Night Football

WATCH: Eagles fans mock Vikings' Skol chant on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ever since Minnesota Vikings fans arrived in Philadelphia pretending to "take over" the city ahead of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, tried to do some weird goober stuff on the Art Museum stairs, and then subsequently watched their team get smoked (38-7) en route to the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have relished in absolutely clowning Vikings fans.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that, as the Eagles were running away with the game Monday night in South Philly, Eagles fans seized the opportunity to really twist the knife.

As you'll likely remember, as the Eagles were torching the Vikings in 2018 they turned Minnesota's beloved "Skol" chant into a Nick Foles chant:

So on Monday night they went back to the well heading into the fourth quarter:

Eagles fans doing the SKOL chantsðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/igfuWZdqK7 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

Eagles fans start the #SKOL chant from inside the Linc ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/0N2PhZhUMQ — betPARX (@betPARX) September 20, 2022

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The Vikings aren't traditional Eagles rivals but it sure feels good beating them lately, especially at The Linc. Don't mess with Philly, friends!