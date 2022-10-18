WATCH: Eagles fan runs out with team before Cowboys game

WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?

One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly sure how.

Video surfaced during the game of a man in an Eagles shirt charging through the tunnel with the team, onto the grass at Lincoln Financial Field while waving a towel to pump up the crowd.

He fit in pretty well, with Jason Kelce and others even giving him high-fives. But he was later escorted off by stadium security.

Fans running on the field has been a growing occurrence throughout the NFL this season.

Most notably, a fan stormed the field with a pink smoke bomb during the Rams-49ers game in Week 4. That decision didn’t turn out well for the protestor, who got clobbered by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and has since filed a police report against the All-Pro.

The 2022 NFL season also started with a protestor on the field during the Rams-Bills opening night matchup. That incident also happened at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As far as it seems, this latest incident in Philly wasn’t a protest of any kind. It seems like the man just wanted the rush of running onto the field with his favorite team.