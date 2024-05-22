WATCH: Eagles DT Jalen Carter has high praise for Vic Fangio and his old-school style

Vic Fangio has his haters in Miami, but the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator is feeling all the love upon his return to Philadelphia.

After departing the Dolphins, Fangio has faced criticism for his coaching style and ability to relate to players, but two of the Eagles’ most important defenders approve of Fangio’s approach.

Darius Slay vouched for Fangio, and on Wednesday, star defensive tackle Jalen Carter praised the legendary play-caller while explaining how his old-school approach is welcoming.

Jalen Carter on what he's been working on this offseason and his impressions of Vic Fangio #Eagles pic.twitter.com/YXY3Ni958O — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) May 22, 2024

Carter’s comments about Fangio come just 24 hours after Dolphins safety Jevon Holland raved about how new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver relates to players. Asked what the difference is with Weaver, Holland said: “It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.”

After the late-season collapse and hiccups under Jonathan Gannon and Sean Desai, the Eagles, and the players appear to welcome Fangio and his hard coaching style.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire