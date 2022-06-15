Watch: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon breaks down film of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean
Jonathan Gannon was one of a handful of coordinators who was on hand for Georgia’s high-powered Pro Day in Athens back in March a month before the 2022 NFL draft.
Fast forward a few months later and Philadelphia drafted both Bulldog All-Americans in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean while adding Kansas edge rusher Kyron Johnson later in the draft for added pass rush prowess.
The Eagles’ defensive coordinator recently peeled back the curtains with Fran Duffy from the teams’ official website, and using film from Georgia and Kansas, Gannon gave some insight into what all three players bring to the table defensively.
Great to catch up with JG and break down tape on Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/gKFLGB1WaX
— Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) June 15, 2022
The film review was refreshing from the standpoint of a coach’s point of view, while the results should make Philadelphia fans more than excited for the dynamic skill sets that all three players bring to the Eagles’ defense.
