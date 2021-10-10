Watch: Eagles’ Darius Slay, Steven Nelson combine for 3 INT’s against Panthers QB Sam Darnold
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
👉 3 interceptions
👉 3 sacks
👉 3.8 yards per play
Defense had itself a day down in Charlotte 😤 pic.twitter.com/00mm4xERB9
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2021
The Eagles trailed for the majority of the game, but the defense stay aggressive and in the end, made several big plays to help Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak.
Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, once by Steven Nelson, and sacked three times as the Panthers’ offense struggled against a Philadelphia defense that has been gashed over the past few weeks.
Slay once
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Slay got his first one off of Darnold early in the first quarter.
Big Play is what they call him@bigplay24slay | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/2QsAgNve9m
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2021
Slay Twice
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Elijah Riley celebrate his interception with cornerback Darius Slay during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Slay stepped in front of a D.J. Moore crossing route for his second of the afternoon.
That is now 2 picks for No. 2#PHIvsCAR | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/EB2JxdaXAI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2021
Nelson third charm
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Steven Nelson #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Not wanting to be outdone, Nelson got in on the action, breaking on a Darnold pass to help seal the game.
No. 3 coming up with the defense's third INT#PHIvsCAR | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/MiSvPTKRx8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2021
1
1