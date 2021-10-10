Watch: Eagles’ Darius Slay, Steven Nelson combine for 3 INT’s against Panthers QB Sam Darnold

👉 3 interceptions

👉 3 sacks

👉 3.8 yards per play Defense had itself a day down in Charlotte 😤 pic.twitter.com/00mm4xERB9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2021

The Eagles trailed for the majority of the game, but the defense stay aggressive and in the end, made several big plays to help Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak.

Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, once by Steven Nelson, and sacked three times as the Panthers’ offense struggled against a Philadelphia defense that has been gashed over the past few weeks.

Slay once

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Slay got his first one off of Darnold early in the first quarter.

Slay Twice

Story continues

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Elijah Riley celebrate his interception with cornerback Darius Slay during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Slay stepped in front of a D.J. Moore crossing route for his second of the afternoon.

Nelson third charm

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Steven Nelson #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Not wanting to be outdone, Nelson got in on the action, breaking on a Darnold pass to help seal the game.

1

1