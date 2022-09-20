WATCH: Eagles' Darius Slay gives interception ball to James Harden

The Minnesota Vikings struggled to get their offense going Monday night while the Philadelphia Eagles chugged along on all cylinders.

In the third quarter, down 24-7, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up in shotgun on second-and-10 in Eagles territory. He threw the ball downfield in the direction of Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson, who was waiting in the left corner of the end zone. The toss didn't quite make it to the 23-year-old receiver and instead landed in the hands of the Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay.

The 10-year veteran sprinted upfield for a 19-yard return. After he was tackled by center Garrett Bradbury, Slay ran across the middle of the field over to a sideline suite where he handed NBA star James Harden the ball. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract this offseason to remain on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Slay just gave his INT ball to James Harden 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dgiOfnVYeu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2022

Earlier in the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell remarked on the matchup of the 31-year-old Slay against the rising star receiver.

"It looks like they got Slay on him, which is going to be a good matchup for him," he said during an interview on the live television broadcast after the first quarter.

Story continues

Slay — who is in his first season as an Eagles team captain — intercepted Cousins again in the end zone during the fourth quarter.

Slay 2, Jefferson 0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles' Darius Slay gives interception ball to NBA star James Harden