WATCH: Eagles’ Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith take the iron sharpens iron approach to improving

As DeVonta Smith enters year three in the NFL, he has the proper seasoning from playing against top-flight SEC competition at Alabama and the advantage that few wide receivers have in Darius Slay.

One of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Slay ingratiates himself with teammates, and he’s formed a tight bond with Smith, the former Heisman Trophy winner.

The pair exchange notes daily; they speak often and provide each other insight into the opposition from an elite perspective.

They are sharpening each other up as the 2023 regular season looms, and the Eagles will be the benefactor of elite talent each day.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire