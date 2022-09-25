Watch: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni arrives for matchup vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock.
As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
Gameday face on.#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lnCN13HCa0
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022
An Eagles legend, Quick caught 263 passes for 4,647 yards and 42 touchdowns from 1983 to 1086.
Quick’s 1983 total of 1,409 yards receiving was the most since Hall of Famer Don Maynard in 1967, and he accomplished his feat while playing on some of the NFL’s worst offensive units during that time.
