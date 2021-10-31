Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay returns a D’Andre Swift fumble for TD vs. Lions

Darius Slay had a plan for his homecoming against the Lions and thanks to a Detroit native, the guy known as ‘Big Play’ lived up to his moniker.

Jared Goff hit Lions running back D’Andre Swift in the flat, and after trying to evade two tacklers, the running back had the ball punched out by Avonte Maddox, who went full ‘Charles Tillman’ on the play.

Slay scooped the ball up and returned it 32-yards for a touchdown.

Philadelphia has held the Lions scoreless on the day, and both units have been dominant against a Detroit team set to fall to 0-8 on the season.

